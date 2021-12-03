Watch Video: Protesting farmers gherao Kangana Ranaut's car in Punjab's Kiratpur

Actor Kangana Ranaut alleged her car was surrounded by farmers in Punjab's Kiratpur on Friday. The incident took place in Bunga Sahib, Kiratpur Sahib on Chandigarh-Una Highway.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "As I entered Punjab a mob has attacked my car. They are saying they are farmers."

Farmers said the actress must tender an apology for her comments against farmers during the farm agitation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In videos uploaded on her Instagram story, she said she would have been lynched if there wasn’t security with her. She is also seen pleading with women protesters as she is heard saying that she hasn’t said anything bad about farmers and women protesters but was referring to those women who were protesting at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said that she has filed an FIR after allegedly receiving threats over her posts on farmers protests.

Ranaut has been critical and sometimes incendiary against the farmers' movement. She posted a lengthy statement in Hindi on Instagram.



(This is a breaking story)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:55 PM IST