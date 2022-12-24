Watch Video: Prompt action by RPF jawan saves passenger's life in Surat

RPF Jawan saves a passenger's life inn Surat | FPJ

Surat: In an exemplary display of bravery, promptness and presence of mind RPF Jawan saved the life of a man who slipped while trying to board a train. The incident, which was caught on camera, took place at the Surat station in Gujarat at around 3 pm on Friday, December 23.

A RPF (Railway Protection Force) jawan, CT Sandeep Yadav rescued a person who can be seen slipping into the gap between the train and the platform while attempting to board a moving train in Surat railway station.

Yadav was on duty at platform No. 01 when at around 1500 hrs he saw a passenger who was trying to board in moving train no. 82653, fell down into the gap between platform and the train. The passenger was struggling to hold onto something to save himself.

The RPF jawan immediately ran towards the passenger and quickly pulled him out of the gap and saved his life.

The passenger profusely thanked the RPF CT Sandeep for saving his life.