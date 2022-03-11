Watch video: Postponing elections weakens democracy, says Arvind Kejriwal; urges PM Modi to let MCD polls take place

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed disappointment over the delay in the MCD elections. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let MCD elections take place in the national capital, saying postponing polls weakens the democratic system.

His remarks came after the Delhi State Election Commission sought the advice of legal experts on if it can still hold polls for the three municipal corporations here following a communication from the Centre for their unification.

The Commission, after receiving the communication, had deferred the announcement of poll dates for the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

“The date for the MCD polls was to be announced at 5 pm on March 9 but the same day an hour ago, the central government wrote to the state election commission that all three civic bodies would be combined as one, and that the civic polls should be delayed. At 5 pm, the poll body agreed to do that. Not okay if polls are cancelled, weakens EC role," Kejriwal said.

"People are questioning the move. It has been seven-eight years since the BJP is at the Centre, why didn't they do it (unification) earlier," Kejriwal asked.

"Why did they remember it only an hour before the scheduled press conference (on Wednesday) that they have to unify the three civic bodies? The BJP knew that there is an AAP wave in Delhi and they would lose elections," the chief minister said at a briefing.

Questioning the relationship between polls and unification of the three civic bodies, Kejriwal said, "What does election have to do with unification of the three civic bodies? The new councillors chosen after polls will sit in their respective offices if there are three civic bodies. If the three bodies are merged, they will sit together."

Kejriwal urged the prime minister to ensure that the elections take place. "With folded hands, I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let the elections happen. Governments come and go. The country is important and not political parties. If we pressure the Election Commission, it weakens institutions. We should not let the institutions weaken since it weakens democracy and the country," he said.

All three corporations in the city are currently ruled by the BJP, which has been controlling the civic bodies since the trifurcation of the erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 2012.

The Commission had on Wednesday said the Centre plans to bring a bill in the Budget Session of Parliament to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi and since the poll panel is examining the communication from Lt Governor Anil Baijal, it has decided to defer the announcement of election schedule.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 01:24 PM IST