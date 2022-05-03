Watch video: Politics of isolation going on in India not welcome, says Mamata Banerjee at Eid prayer meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday addressed people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that the "politics of isolation" going on in the country is not welcome.

Describing the current situation in the country as "not fine", Banerjee urged the people gathered at Red Road not to be scared but to be united for a better future.

Participating in the prayer for Eid-ul-Fitr held on a rain-drenched Red Road in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee said: "Good days will come...we are not scared, we know how to fight."

While attacking the Centre, the West Bengal chief minister asserted that the atmosphere of the country is not good. "Divide and rule policy is not good..isolation policy is not good...we want unity. Ishwar allah tero naam sabko sanmati de bhagwan," she said.

"The situation in the country is not fine. The policy of divide and rule and politics of isolation going on in the country are not correct. Do not be scared and keep on fighting," she said.

Addressing a gathering of people for the Eid prayer on Red Road, Banerjee assured them that "neither I nor my party nor my government will do anything which will make you sad".

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:38 AM IST