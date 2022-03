Watch video: PM Modi holds high-level meeting on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting to review the Ukraine crisis amid the ongoing exercise to evacuate Indian nationals from the country facing attack from Russia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and another Union minister Piyush Goyal were part of the meeting besides top officials, including NSA Ajit Doval.

The government has launched "Operation Ganga" to evacuate its citizens and sent four Union ministers as Modi's "Special Envoys" to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the exercise.

Meanwhile, three more Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying 630 Indian nationals from Ukraine, using airfields in Romania and Hungary under Operation Ganga.

The Indian Air Force tweeted, "#OperationGanga Three more #IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict-affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary."

Union Minister VK Singh on Friday said that seven flights with 200 Indian citizens on each flight have been sent to India in the last three days. The Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation further informed that some students who reached Warsaw and have their relatives and friends have decided to stay with them and they are safe in Poland.

According to MoS External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, over 9,000 citizens have been brought back to India from Ukraine.

