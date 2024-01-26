 Watch Video: PM Modi Arrives At Kartavya Path For Republic Day Parade
Watch Video: PM Modi Arrives At Kartavya Path For Republic Day Parade

President Droupadi Murmu was given the national salute by the President's Bodyguard at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan French President Emmanuel Macron accompanies President Murmu

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
PM GREETS PRESIDENT MURMU | PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Kartavya Path in New Delhi ahead of Republic Day 2024 celebrations. He greeted President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emanuel Macron.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu was given the national salute by the President's Bodyguard at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan French President Emmanuel Macron accompanies President Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began Republic Day 2024 celebrations by paying floral tributes at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Friday morning to honour bravehearts of the Indian armed forces.
PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival at the National War Memorial. This year, the guards were commanded by an Indian Army Officer, Major Indrajeet Sachin from 6th Battalion of Sikh Regiment. When the Prime Minister laid the wreath, the Inter-Services Guards presented `Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra'. Simultaneously, the buglers sounded the 'Last Post'.
PM Modi observes two-minute silence in respect to sacrifices of jawans

PM Modi observed a two-minute silence in homage to the supreme sacrifices of the armed personnel in protecting the nation after which the buglers played 'Rouse' and the guards presented 'Salami Shastra' again.
The Prime Minister then endorsed his remarks in the digital Visitor's Book of the National War Memorial.
PM Modi was joined by the three service chiefs as he paid his respects at the solemn function. He then proceeded to the Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade.

President to unfurl the national flag
President of India, Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag, to be followed by a rendition of the national anthem, and receive a 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Murmu taking the salute.
French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at the parade, which is set to showcase India's rich cultural diversity, unity and progress; its military prowess on the back of increasing indigenous capabilities, and the growing Nari Shakti.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. "Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi posted on X. A total of 25 tableaux, including 16 from various States and Union territories and 9 from central government departments, will be on display at the Republic Day parade. Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to commemorate the day when our Constitution came into effect in 1950.

