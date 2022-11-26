WATCH: Owaisi attacks Amit Shah over 'teach a lesson' remark of 2002 Gujarat riots

Amit Shah; Asaduddin Owaisi |

Juhapura: In a public gathering held at Juhapura, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressed the masses of the state's largest Muslim community area. During his speech, Owaisi attacks Home Minister Amit Shah's remark of 'teaching a lesson' to those who were convicted for the communal riots in 2002.

Owaisi's attack on Amit Shah

Owaisi in his speech asked Amit Shah and the BJP about their perspective of teaching a lesson. Whether letting free Bilkis Bano's rapists or claiming around thousands of innocent lives in communal riots was their lesson?

He said, "How many of your lessons should we remember, Amit Shah? But remember, teaching lessons is nothing, peace is strengthened when the wronged are given justice."

Further mentioning the Gulbarg Society massacre and the burning down of the Best Bakery during the riots, he asked whether they happened while the act of teaching a lesson.

Owaisi also posted a video of his speech on his Twitter handle in which he says, "Power will never be with any one person. One day, power will be snatched from everyone. Drunk on power, the Home Minister is today saying that we taught a lesson. What lesson did you teach? You became notorious in the entire country. What lesson did you teach that there were communal riots in Delhi?"

Amit Shah's remark on Thursday over the riots

Amit Shah while addressing a gathering in the Mahudha town of Kheda district said that it is because the 'BJP has taught a lesson' to the ones who were responsible of the communal riots, that the state is still peaceful after 22 years of it.

"Earlier there have been many acts of violence in Bharuch which led to curfews. This refrained the overall development of Gujarat. But after 2002, those who planned to spark communal riots were sent to jail recording not a single curfew after it. The BJP has taken every possible measures to bring the state at peace," he further added.

Mega elections soon in the state

The Gujarat assembly elections are all set to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Polling for 89 assembly seats and then 93 assembly seats will be conducted in the respective phases. The AIMIM is going to contest for 14 assembly seats in Gujarat.