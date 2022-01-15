Watch Video: One-month-old baby defeats COVID-19 at Delhi hospital, gets discharged

One month-old baby admitted to Moolchand hospital with an ear infection and also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus discharged after successful recovery, reported NDTV.

In a tweet, the hospital said that the baby has been "discharged with full recovery".

Covid-19 update :



One month old baby , came with ear infection and tested positive on admission . Getting discharged with full recovery .

Well taken care of by the Neonatologists and NICU staff in COVID isolation unit.@PMOIndia @ndtv @PTI_News @ANI @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/7bPYcND3GL — Moolchand Healthcare (@Moolchand_Hosp) January 14, 2022

Video tweeted by hospital shows a healthy baby in arms of one frontline health workers who is taking care of the baby. Hospital said “One-month-old baby came with an ear infection and tested positive on admission. Getting discharged with full recovery. Well taken care of by the Neonatologists and NICU staff in Covid-19 isolation unit," the tweet read.

India recorded 2,68,833 fresh COVID-19 cases and 402 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The fresh infections are 4,631 more than yesterday. On Friday, India logged 2,64,202 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 03:55 PM IST