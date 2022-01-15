e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

Watch Video: One-month-old baby defeats COVID-19 at Delhi hospital, gets discharged

India recorded 2,68,833 fresh COVID-19 cases and 402 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.
FPJ Web Desk
One month-old baby admitted to Moolchand hospital with an ear infection and also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus discharged after successful recovery, reported NDTV.

In a tweet, the hospital said that the baby has been "discharged with full recovery".

Video tweeted by hospital shows a healthy baby in arms of one frontline health workers who is taking care of the baby. Hospital said “One-month-old baby came with an ear infection and tested positive on admission. Getting discharged with full recovery. Well taken care of by the Neonatologists and NICU staff in Covid-19 isolation unit," the tweet read.

The fresh infections are 4,631 more than yesterday. On Friday, India logged 2,64,202 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 03:55 PM IST
