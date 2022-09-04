Watch: Video of Cyrus Mistry's Mercedes car that crashed in Palghar causing his death

Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash in Palghar |

The visuals of the Mercedes car in which Cyrus mistry has surfaced showing how strong the impact of the accident was. The first visuals that emerged showed the front side of the car completely mangled. The air bags did poped out but wasn't effective enough to save the lives of the two died in the accident including Cyrus Mistry.

Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, was killed in a road accident after his car rammed a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday afternoon. Mistry along with three others were travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the tragic accident took place on the Surya River Charoti bridge on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway.

The deadly accident took place after the driver of the car lost control and hit a divider. The other two injured, whose identity was not clear, have been admitted to a local hospital in Kasa. One woman who was travelling in the car was seen lying on the ground next to the damaged car.

The front seats of the car were seen completely crushed leading to the deaths. "Cyrus Mistry & Jahangir Dinsha Pandol have died in the accident. Darius Pandole & Anayata Pandole have been injured," informed Palghar Police.

Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of #TataSons, while travelling from #Ahmedabad to #Mumbai, died in a road #accident after his car hit a divider.



4 people were present in the car; 2 died on spot & 2 were moved to hospital: Palghar police officials

NCP MP Supriya Sule said she was devastated to hear about the incident."Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it."Rest in Peace Cyrus," she said in a tweet.

The news sent shockwaves and has put many in disbelief in Indian corporate and political circles.

"So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka tweeted.

So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group.

Condoling the death of Cyrus Mistry, PM Narendra Modi said that his passing away was a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.