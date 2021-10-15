Watch video: 'No control over what's shown on OTT platforms', says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Vijaya Dashami address

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday expressed concern over OTT platforms and asked the government to take efforts to regulate these things.

"There's no control over what's shown on OTT platforms, after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, even children have mobile phones and what they watch on their cellphones is not controlled. The use of narcotics is rising...how to stop it? Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities...All of this should be controlled,” he said.

He was speaking at a function to celebrate Vijayadashami in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cautioned the citizens of India that efforts are underway through misrepresentation and propaganda against the nation's traditions, religion, people and history.

In his annual Vijaya Dashami address, the RSS chief said, "A systematic effort is underway to confuse the world and even the citizens of the country, through misrepresentation and propaganda against Bharat's people, the present scenario, Bharat's history, Bharatiya culture and the socio-cultural groups that are working for the national rejuvenation of Bharat."

"Fearful of their impending defeat and a total obliteration, these forces are convulsing and coalescing to execute their operations overtly and covertly. We must see through the conniving of all those groups and cautiously protect ourselves and our society from these psychological snares," he added.

He also said that the country's journey from 'swadheehnta to swatantrata' is as yet far from complete as there are elements in the world for whom India's progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests.

Bhagwat further said that if the religion that envisions a world based on the Sanatan value-system prevails in India then the foul play of those "selfish forces" will automatically be neutralised.

"When comparing and contrasting the present scenario with this ideal of independent Bharat one realises, our journey from Swadheehnta (independence/ Self-rule) to Swatantrata (self-model of governance) is as yet far from complete. There are elements in the world for whom Bharat's progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests," the RSS chief said.

The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the 9 days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:13 AM IST