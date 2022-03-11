Watch video: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s grand-daughter welcomes CM Yogi Adityanath with tilak

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who had recently joined the BJP, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday with her daughter and congratulated him over the party's victory.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's grand-daughter was seen welcoming Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow in the video tweeted by news agency ANI.

The video of Aparna Yadav's little daughter applying vermillion on Adityanath's forehead went viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Thursday she expressed her contentment as the ruling BJP swept the Uttar Pradesh polls once again. "Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai Sabke Sab Hein Bhaajpayee. This is an answer to all those who divided (the state) on the basis of appeasement politics and caste. We are forming the government with 'Jai Shree Ram'. We cannot get a better government than this," Yadav told ANI.

Aparna Yadav who joined BJP ahead of the assembly polls is Samajwadi Party patron and Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law.

The BJP stormed back to power in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, trouncing its main rival Samajwadi Party, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserting that people have buried the politics of caste and religion.

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. However, the party had secured a landslide victory with 312 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:26 AM IST