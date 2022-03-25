Watch video: MLAs, ex-MLAs to get pension for one term only, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that MLAs and ex-MLAs from now onwards will get pension for only one term, irrespective of how many times they win.

"Punjab MLAs, ex MLAs will get pension for only one term, irrespective of how many times they win. There will also be a deduction in allowances given to MLAs' families," said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

He said several MLAs who won thrice, four times or five times and then after losing the elections or after not getting tickets for contesting the polls, get lakhs of rupees in pension per month.

"Somebody gets Rs 3.50 lakh and somebody gets Rs 4.50 lakh and somebody gets Rs 5.25 lakh as pension. It puts a financial burden of crore of rupees on the exchequer," Mann said.

The CM said the money saved with this decision will be spent on the welfare of people. He further said there will be a reduction in their family allowances.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and five newly-elected Rajya Sabha members of the AAP met the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday who asked them to work round the clock for public welfare.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 02:54 PM IST