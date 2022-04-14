Watch Video: Massive fire breaks out in Punjabi Bagh restaurant's Troy Lounge and Bar in Delhi

Massive fire broke out in PunjabiBagh's restaurant Troy Lounge and Bar, reported NDTV.

12 fire tenders rushed to the site and no casualties have been reported so far.

"We received a call about the fire at Troy Lounge and Bar on club road in Punjabi Bagh at 1.35 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Nine more fire tenders were rushed to the spot later, he said.

Fire-fighting operations are underway, he said, adding the cause of fire is not yet known.

(With inputs from PTI)

