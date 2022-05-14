Watch Video: 'Main mar jaunga', says Tripura minister Ram Prasad Paul after Manik Saha elected as new CM

Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha will be the next chief minister of Tripura in place of Biplab Kumar Deb who resigned on Saturday.

Saha, who is also chief of BJP in Tripura, was elected leader of the BJP legislature party.

Reportedly, Deb himself proposed Saha's name for the top post at the BJP's legislative party meet.

However, the change did not go down well with party leaders in Tripura.

Chaos erupted after the party meet in Agartala when BJP MLA and minister Ram Prasad Paul began protesting against Saha's appointment as chief minister.

In a viral video, Paul could be heard screaming and attempting to break a chair. "Main mar jaunga," he was heard saying in the video. Reportedly, he even threatened to quit the party.

Watch Video:

Biplab Kumar Deb resigned a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

"Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me -- whether it was as BJP state president or as Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state," Deb said after resigning.

"The 2023 election is coming, and the party wants a responsible organiser to take charge of the affairs here. Because, a government can only be formed if the organisation is strong," he said, explaining the party's decision to give him organisational responsibilities.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10:13 PM IST