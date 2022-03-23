Watch video: Lok Sabha pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas

Lok Sabha paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas, earlier today.

"In the 75th year of Independence, not only are these freedom fighters a source of inspiration for us but also a guide for the future of our nation," Speaker Om Birla said.

Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day is observed every year on March 23, the day Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru were hanged by the British in the Lahore Central Jail in 1931.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) today and said their passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen.

Meanwhile, the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has declared Bhagat Singh's death anniversary on March 23 as a state holiday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had declared about the state holiday in the Assembly and requested people to visit his ancestral village Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. It may be noted that the swearing-in ceremony of CM Mann took place at Khatkar Kalan on March 16.

After an unprecedented win in the recently concluded Punjab elections, Bhagwant Mann had said that in all the government offices in the state, there will be only portraits of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

(With inputs from ANI)

