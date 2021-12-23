Watch video l Aligarh: Railing of stairs leading to stage set up at Samajwadi Party and RLD's public rally collapses

A railing of the stairs leading to the stage set up at Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal's public rally venue in UP's Aligarh collapsed today.

However, no injuries were reported.

#WATCH Railing of the stairs leading to the stage set up at Samajwadi Party & Rashtriya Lok Dal's public rally venue in UP's Aligarh collapses; No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/1jGMOfqm76 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 23, 2021

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 05:19 PM IST