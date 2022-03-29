Watch Video: Kavita Krishnamurthy sings 'I Love My India' in Dubai in presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Renowned singer Kavita Krishnamurthy sang 'I Love My India' from the 1997 movie 'Pardes' at the National Day Celebration at Al Wasl Plaza in Dubai. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking at Indian Jewellery Enclave in Dubai, said that India should keep a target of USD 100 billion in exports in the jewellery industry worldwide, adding that it should work to see how the target can be achieved regarding policies by the Centre and global players to persuade the market.

"We should keep a target of USD 100 billion exports in the jewellery industry worldwide. We should work to see how it can be achieved regarding policies by the government and global players to persuade the market," he said in his speech.

He further said that New Delhi is working actively to promote the brand India and are having an expanded outreach with various countries in the world.

"We're working actively to promote brand India and are having an expanded outreach with various countries in the world. This will help in giving impetus to labour-oriented job-generating sectors including the jewellery industry," he said.

