Watch Video: Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh enter in feud with minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan

Karnataka: Congress MP DK Suresh and State Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan entered into an altercation on stage over some development works, in presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai at an event in Ramanagara today

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:14 PM IST