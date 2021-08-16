Watch video: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai promises to settle Mekedatu dispute over sharing of Cauvery waters

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday received Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Bengaluru airport. Naidu was in the city to unveil the Foundation Stone of Innovation and Development Centre at JNCASR's Jakkur campus.

Bommai was accompanied by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Higher Education Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayana to welcome Naidu in the state.

Earlier, Bommai said he is committed to resolve all the water disputes including the contentious Mekedatu balancing reservoir across Cauvery river, Mahadayi drinking water project and the third stage of the Krishna Upper project.

The Rs 9,000 crore Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project across the Cauvery river in Ramanagara district aims at utilising 4.75 TMC of water for drinking purposes in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas, besides generating 400 MW power.

However, Tamil Nadu is opposed to it, saying that it will hamper the interests of the state and deprive its farmers of water for irrigation purposes.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 05:03 PM IST