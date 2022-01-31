Watch Video: Karnataka ASI who abused physically-challenged woman suspended

The traffic cop who was caught on camera kicking and abusing physically challenged woman has been suspended after the video of his act went viral on social media, The Hindu reported.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai condemned the brutal behaviour of the cop. “Police should behave properly with the public. Any incident of police going overboard will not be tolerated. I have convened a meeting of senior police officials on Monday,” CM Bommai told reporters on Sunday after attending the Martyrs’ Day function.

The traffic cop, Assistant Sub-Inspector R. Narayana, was suspended on Sunday.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, too, condemned the brutal attack. The assault on a helpless woman by a police officer who used brutal force and hurled abuses will not be tolerated, he said. “No one has the right to take the law into their hands and police officials are no exception.”

B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Commissioner of Police (Traffic), has ordered an inquiry into the matter, based on which action will be taken against the traffic cop. The incident occurred a few days ago when a stone that the woman was throwing at a towing truck hit Narayana.

The woman, Manjula (37), who resides in a makeshift shelter, works as a parking lot attendant at a service lane off J.C. Road. The video shows the cop confronting the woman. When she walked away, he dragged her by the hair, and later forced her onto the ground and began to kick her. It was based on his complaint, that the jurisdictional S.J. Park police apprehended Manjula, who was remanded into judicial custody.

Watch Video:

Traffic ASI Narayana kicked a handicapped woman who pelted stone at ASI while Towing vehicles. According 2 eyewitness dis handicapped lady used 2 pelt stones at towing vehicles. On 24 Jan she pelted stone & hit below eye of ASI. A case registered registered against lady. @CPBlr pic.twitter.com/qswgf3uYTm — Sagay Raj P || ಸಗಾಯ್ ರಾಜ್ ಪಿ (@sagayrajp) January 29, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:13 AM IST