Watch Video | Karnal Kisan Mahapanchayat: Internet suspended, Section 144 imposed as farmers plan to gherao mini-secretariat

Security has been amped up and a slew of precautionary measures have been put in place as farmers plan a mahapanchayat in Haryana's Karnal. The protestors also intend to gherao the mini secretariat in response to the August 28 lathicharge that saw nearly a dozen people injured. In anticipation, the administration has suspended mobile internet services and put prohibitory orders in place.

While vehicular traffic is plying normally, travel along the Delhi-Ambala highway is being discouraged. There is also heavy deployment of Haryana Police as well as central forces in Karnal. Security forces have also been deployed at the new Anaj Mandi where farmers will meet and plan to move towards the mini-secretariat. There is also heavy barricading at the latter location. According to an update quoting the Haryana Police on Tuesday afternoon, ground intelligence report indicates that some mischievous elements armed with sticks, iron rods have reached Anaj Mandi in Karnal.

Towards the end of August, the Haryana Police had sparked outrage after officials lathi charged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway. They had been heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting and more than 10 protesters were injured in the altercation. Soon after this, a video of an IAS officer instructing policemen to "break heads" of protesting farmers had gone viral, triggering widespread backlash.

Ahead of the planned Mahapanchayat, the 'Karnal protest' has become a trending hashtag on Twitter, with many lending support to the agitating farmers. "Ahead of farmers protest in Karnal, administration imposed Section 144 with internet shutdown. Instead of condemning Ayush Sinha's shameful act, Manohar Lal Khattar is encouraging it! Stay Strong, Stay United, Support Farmers!" read a tweet from the Kisan Ekta Morcha's handle.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer outfits protesting against the farm laws, had threatened to lay siege to the Karnal mini-secretariat on Tuesday if its demands were not met. Meanwhile, farm leaders have urged for the assembly to remain peaceful.

"I appeal to all to reach the mandi in a peaceful manner. We have got message that police will allow us to gather at the mandi. Next course of action will be decided at the Mahapanchayat," said Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni in a video message.

The Haryana government, which had earlier ordered suspension of mobile internet services here from Monday 12:30 pm to Tuesday midnight, decided to suspend these services in four adjoining districts -- Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat districts with effect from 12 am to 11:59 pm on Tuesday. Forty companies of security personnel, including 10 companies of central armed police forces, have been deployed in Karnal.

(With inputs from agencies)

