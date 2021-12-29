Watch Video: Jharkhand govt cuts petrol price by Rs 25 per litre, but only for two-wheelers

The Jharkhand government has decided to give a concession of Rs 25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Wednesday. This will be implemented from 26th January 2022, he added.

"The price of petrol and diesel is increasing continuously, due to which the poor and middle-class people are the most affected. Therefore the government will give a relief of Rs 25 per litre on petrol for two-wheelers from the state level, its benefit will start from 26 January 2022:- Mr @HemantSorenJMM", CMO Jharkhand said in a tweet.

Soren made the announcement as his government completed two years today. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had stormed to power after winning the assembly polls in 2019.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corp Ltd today kept prices of petrol and diesel unchanged from Tuesday in Delhi, according to information from the country's largest fuel retailer. In the national capital, petrol was sold at 95.41 rupees a ltr and diesel at 86.67 rupees a ltr. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at 109.98 rupees a ltr and diesel at 94.14 rupees a ltr. Prices of the two fuels vary across the country depending upon state levies.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 05:29 PM IST