Watch video: It is the day to salute this House, says PM Modi at Constitution Day event in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a gathering at the Parliament today, greeted citizens on the Constitution Day and said that the day is a salute to Parliament, where many of the country's political leaders brainstormed to give India its Constitution.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, PM Modi said that the Indian Constitution is behind binding a diverse country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Constitution Day is the day to salute this House, where many of India's leaders brainstormed to give us the Constitution of India. We also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who fought during India's independence struggle," PM Modi said during an address at the Parliament.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Our Constitution binds our diverse country. It was drafted after many hindrances and united the princely states in the country," he added.

PM Modi remembered the brave hearts who countered the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the ones who lost their lives.

Addressing the event on Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament, the Prime Minister said, "While we are commemorating 'Samvidhan Divas' today, we must not forget the brave hearts who countered the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the ones who lost their lives."

He further said that the brave soldiers of the country sacrificed their lives while fighting terrorists. "Today I bow to those sacrifices too," said PM Modi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the Constitution of India is like a modern version of 'The Gita' for us that motivates us to work for the nation.

Addressing the event on the Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "The Constitution of India is like a modern version of 'The Gita' for us that motivates us to work for the nation. If each one of us commits to working for the country then we can build 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'." Constitution Day was celebrated in the Central Hall of the Parliament President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and others attended the event.

Several Opposition parties including Congress, Left parties, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP) have decided to boycott the Constitution Day function being held in the Central Hall of Parliament today.

The nation celebrates Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the Prime Minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date. The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the "Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra" organised by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2010.

(With inputs from ANI)https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1464108856141770752?s=20

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:56 AM IST