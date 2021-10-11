Watch video: India is, was and will be 'Hindu Rashtra', says BJP leader CT Ravi; slams 'western influence on women' and appeasement politics

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Monday sparked controversy after insisting that India was a 'Hindu Rashtra' and opining that not all women in the country were looking to stay single or turn to surrogacy. The latter remark was made in response to comments by Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, K Sudhakar.

Speaking Speaking at the programme organised by NIMHANS on World Mental Health Day, Sudhakar had said that there had been a paradigm shift in modern women's thinking. "I am sorry to say this, lots of modern women in India want to stay single. Even if they get married, they don't want to give birth. They want surrogacy. So there is a paradigm shift in our thinking, which is not good," he had remarked.

"Every woman is not like this. It is happening because of western influence and micro families. In India, we still have faith in family unlike countries such as USA and UK," Ravi insisted in response to Sudhakar's remarks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India, the BJP leader remarked, was and always would be a "Hindu Rashtra". Hitting out at the Opposition, the politician accused the Congress of undertaking appeasement of minorities in the past. "Now they know Hindus are united. Now, they are performing Durga puja and visiting temples. If you are Hindu, then don't do it for just elections do it regularly," he urged.

"You Convert, we will do Ghar Wapsi!" read a tweet on Ravi's profile.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 05:42 PM IST