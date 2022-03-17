Watch video: India has to play bigger role in new world order emerging post-COVID, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India needs to develop at a faster pace to find its role while the new world order shapes up in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a valedictory function of the 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie via video conferencing.

"In this new world order, we need to increase our role. In coming years you will be managing a district or several government departments so the target of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and modern India should always be in your mind," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said that the current batch of civil servants will play a big role in the development of the country in the next 25 years.

"Over the years, I have spoken to and spent a long time with various batches of Civil Servants. But this batch is very special. You are starting your work in the 75th year of India's Independence. In this Amrit Kaal, you will play a big role in the development of the country in the next 25 years," said PM Modi.

He further urged the civil servants to keep the goals of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and laying the foundation of 'New, Modern India' at the top of their priorities.

"You always have to keep the goals of 21st century India in mind. The goal of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the goal of laying the foundation of New, Modern India," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also said that the inauguration of the new sports complex and revamped Happy Valley Complex will give a new direction to the Academy.

"During training, you were enlightened with the vision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Service and duty have been a vital part of your training. The importance of service and sense of duty has been an integral part of your training," he added.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the new sports complex and dedicated the revamped 'Happy Valley Complex' to the nation.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:32 PM IST