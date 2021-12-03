Watch video: India has proved to the world that it is second to none when it comes to adopting technology, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India has proved to the world that it is second to none when it comes to adopting technology or innovating around it.

While inaugurating InFinity Forum via video conferencing, PM Modi said: "India has proved to the world that it is second to none when it comes to adopting technology or innovating around it. Transformational initiatives under Digital India have opened doors for innovative Fintech solutions to be applied in governance."

He said that now it is time to convert these fintech initiatives into a fintech revolution. "Now it is time to convert these fintech initiatives into a fintech revolution. A revolution that helps to achieve financial empowerment of every single citizen of the country," he added.

"We believe in sharing our experiences and expertise with the world and learning from them as well. Our Digital Public Infrastructure solutions can improve the lives of citizens around the world," PM Modi said.

InFinity Forum will bring together the leading minds of the world in policy, business, and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity at large.

The event was hosted by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), under the aegis of the Government of India in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg on December 3 and 4, 2021.

The forum will witness participation from over 70 countries. Key speakers at the Forum includes Finance Minister of Malaysia Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Finance Minister of Indonesia Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Creative Economy Indonesia Sandiaga S Uno, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and CEO SoftBank Group Corp. Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO, IBM Corporation Arvind Krishna, MD and CEO Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Uday Kotak, among others. NITI Aayog, Invest India, FICCI and NASSCOM are some of the key partners to this year's Forum.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), headquartered at GIFT City, Gandhinagar Gujarat, has been established under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019. It works as a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India. At present, the GIFT IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 10:50 AM IST