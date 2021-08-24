Watch video: Here is how you can book COVID-19 vaccination appointments on WhatsApp now

Tired of trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine slot on CoWin? Fret not. Now, you can book vaccination appointments on WhatsApp. With an aim to inoculate all adults by the end of 2021, the government on Tuesday introduced a new service where one can book COVID-19 vaccination appointments using WhatsApp.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said: "Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book COVID-19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes. Send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp. Verify OTP. Follow the steps."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

WhatsApp on Tuesday said the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on its platform will now allow users to locate their nearest vaccination centre and book their vaccine appointments.

On August 5, MyGov and WhatsApp had introduced the ability for users to download vaccine certificates from the chatbot; and so far, over 32 lakh certificates have been downloaded by users across the country.

"The MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, since its launch in March 2020, has emerged as one of the most authentic sources of COVID-related information during the pandemic and served as a critical instrument in fighting the public-health crisis for over 41 million users across India," it added.

Meanwhile, a total of 63,85,298 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccination 58,89,97,805 in the country.

Here's how to book vaccination appointments via WhatsApp:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Step 1: Add MyGov Corona Helpdesk 9013151515 as a contact

Step 2: Send 'Book Slot' to this number on WhatsApp

Step 3: Enter the 6-digit OTP you get via SMS

Step 4: Users can then choose a preferred date and location, based on the pin code and vaccine type.

Step 5: Get confirmation of the centre and day of vaccination appointment.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:17 AM IST