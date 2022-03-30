Watch Video: Govt sends team to evict Chirag Paswan from bungalow allotted to his late father

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday sent a team to evict Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan from a bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.

The Directorate of Estates, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, has sent the team of officials to the bungalow to execute the eviction order issued to Chirag Paswan last year.

The 12 Janpath bungalow, which is only two doors down from Congress President Sonia Gandhi's residence, is earmarked for Union ministers and the occupants of the government accommodation have been asked to vacate it.

The house has been the official address of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), now split into two following differences between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras after the death of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. The former Union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet had died in October 2020.

After Paswan's death, the party had illegally converted the bungalow to a memorial by installing his statue in the lawn. The Centre had earlier banned conversion of the Lutyens' bungalows into memorials.

Also, overstaying in the Lutyens' bungalows by ministers and their families is fairly common practice.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:23 PM IST