Watch video: Girl wearing hijab will be PM of India one day, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Amid the ongoing Hijab controversy, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said a girl wearing a hijab would be the Prime Minister of India one day.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday tweeted a video and captioned it "Insha'Allah". The video also has a caption on it saying, 'One day a hijabi girl will become the Prime Minister'.

In the video, while addressing an audience, Owaisi can be heard saying, "I may not be alive to see it, but mark my words, one day a hijab-wearing girl will be the Prime Minister."

Meanwhile, the Udupi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in areas around all high schools in the district from Monday till February 19.

The move comes as part of a precautionary measure as the schools are reopening Monday after the holiday declared by the state government in view of the hijab-saffron shawl controversy.

The order will be in effect from 6 AM on February 14 to 6 PM on February 19.

The controversy erupted towards the end of December when a few women students in hijabs were denied entry into a government pre-university college in Udupi in Karnataka.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women). During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab earlier this month.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:22 PM IST