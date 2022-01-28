Watch video: Former Union Minister CM Ibrahim quits Congress, says party ignored him

Upset over not being made the leader of opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader CM Ibrahim on Thursday quit the party.

"Congress ignored me," CM Ibrahim told NDTV adding that he would announce his next political move soon.

"Congress and I have ended the relationship. When there's no respect, the party has taken a different view what's the situation? People leaving. People like GN Azad and Kapil Sibal coming out," CM Ibrahim told news agency ANI.

Ibrahim was unhappy that leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah and party leadership did not choose him for the position in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

"Siddaramaiah should explain how I got out of position. I have evidence of what the Delhi leaders have said about this. I left Deve Gowda for Siddaramaiah alone. The next day the people of the state will ask Siddaramaiah," he added.

He also alleged that people with money, ED cases, and income tax cases get power in the Congress.

"I am a Muslim, and I don't have CBI inquiry, ED case or money case. Today I have to be in this position," CM Ibrahim further said.

"I'm in touch with Devegowda ji, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, everybody as I had worked with Centre. We're looking at concept of 'Karnataka first'. We'll bring a good govt to Karnataka...I've to discuss this with my well-wishers. I'll take a decision within 10 days," he added.

After senior Congress leader CM Ibrahim made remarks about ending his relationship with the party, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said that he would speak to him.

"Ibrahim is a senior leader. He was a minister in the Congress government. During Siddaramaiah's time, he was given a ticket leaving the defending MLA. He was made the head of the Planning Commission even after he lost," Shivakumar said in an official statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress appointed party leader BK Hariprasad as its new leader in Karnataka Legislative Council. Prakash Rathod was also appointed as the chief whip and K Govindraj Deputy Leader of the party in Legislative Council.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:30 AM IST