Watch video: Every govt has role in taking India to where it stands today, says PM Modi after inaugurating Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' will become a source of inspiration for future generations and the youth will be able to witness the difficulties each PM faced.

PM Modi said that every government formed after Independence has contributed in taking India to the heights it has achieved today. He asserted that barring one or two exceptions, the country has a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic manner.

Speaking at the inauguration of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya here, PM Modi said, "PM Sangrahalaya will become the source of inspiration for the generations to come. Here, our youth will be able to witness the hardships each Prime Minister faced and how they overcame it all to lay the foundations of New India." He also said that the museum dedicated to the country's all Prime Ministers since Independence will also reflect the living reflection of the shared heritage of each government.

"Today PM Sangrahalaya has also become a living reflection of the shared heritage of each government that served the country," the Prime Minister said.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (prime ministers' museum), PM Modi said every prime minister of the country has contributed immensely in the fulfilment of the goals of constitutional democracy.

"To remember them is to know about the journey of independent India," he said.

Every government formed after Independence has contributed in taking the country to the heights it has achieved today, PM Modi said.

This museum is also a living symbol of the shared legacy of each government, he said.

It is a matter of great pride for Indians that most of our prime ministers have come from humble backgrounds.

"Coming from a remote countryside, from a very poor family, coming from a farmer's family, reaching the post of prime minister, this strengthens the faith in the great traditions of Indian democracy," PM Modi said.

Asserting that India is the mother of democracy, he said the great feature of India's democracy is that it has been continuously changing with the passage of time.

"In every era, in every generation, there has been a continuous effort to make democracy more modern, empowered," he said.

PM Modi asserted that barring one or two exceptions, "we have had a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic way".

"That's why we also have an obligation to keep strengthening democracy with our efforts," he added.

At a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of its Independence, this museum has come as a great inspiration, PM Modi said.

People coming here will be made familiar with the contributions of former prime ministers of the country and will get to know about their background and struggle, he said.

PM Modi inaugurated the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya'- a museum dedicated to the country's all Prime Ministers since Independence. Notably, before the inauguration, PM Modi bought the first ticket to make his way inside the museum.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 02:07 PM IST