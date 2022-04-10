Watch video: COVID-19 has not gone, is changing forms and resurfacing, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that COVID-19 had not yet gone, warning that it is constantly “changing forms and resurfacing” and urged people to remain vigilant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual address to mark the 14th Foundation Day Celebration at Umiya Mata Temple in Junagadh, Gujarat, PM Modi highlighted the success of India’s nationwide vaccination drive.

Nobody ever knows when the 'bahurupiya' (one that changes form) COVID-19 will resurface, PM Modi said, adding that administering nearly 185 crore doses of vaccines to control its spread was made possible due to public support.

Addressing via video conferencing an event of Maa Umiya Dham in Gujarat's Junagadh district, PM Modi urged devotees of Maa Umiya to turn to natural farming with the aim to save Mother Earth from the scourge of chemical fertilisers.

"Corona (pandemic) was a big crisis, and we are not saying that the crisis is over. It may have taken a pause, but we never know when it will resurface. It is a 'bahurupiya' disease. To stop this, nearly 185 crore doses were administered, which surprises the world. This has been made possible due to your support," PM Modi said.

He said there is a need to save Mother Earth. "Farmers from each village in Gujarat should come forward for natural farming," he said.

He also asked them to participate in creating 75 Amrit Sarovars (lakes) in each district as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, being organised on the 75th year of India's Independence.

The inauguration of the Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat was also done by him in 2008 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Based on suggestions given by the Prime Minister in 2008, the temple trust has expanded its scope into various social and health-related activities as well such as free cataract operations and free ayurvedic medicines for economically weaker patients.

Umiya Maa is considered the clan-deity or 'kuldevi' of the Kadava Patidars.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 02:52 PM IST