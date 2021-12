BSF jawans were celebrating on the eve of the new year of 2022 in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir. Jawan's were dancing to Bhangra songs and enjoying their evening of the new year celebration.

#WATCH | BSF jawans celebrate on the eve of #NewYear2022 in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/H0eWjsDnz8 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 09:46 PM IST