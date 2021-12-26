e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 12:06 PM IST

Watch Video: Boiler explodes in Muzaffarpur's noodle factory, 5 labourers injured

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Patna: At least five people suffered injuries on Sunday after a boiler exploded in noodle and snacks making factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

There was panic in the factory after the boiler exploded and there are also reports of casualties of many factory workers. According to the reports, many five laborers were injured in this incident and the rescue operation of all is going on.

Further details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 11:53 AM IST
Advertisement