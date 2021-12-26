Watch Video: Boiler explodes in Muzaffarpur's noodle factory, 5 labourers injured

Patna: At least five people suffered injuries on Sunday after a boiler exploded in noodle and snacks making factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

There was panic in the factory after the boiler exploded and there are also reports of casualties of many factory workers. According to the reports, many five laborers were injured in this incident and the rescue operation of all is going on.

Further details are awaited.

Boiler blast in muzaffarpur industrial area

company - Modi namkin

dead bodies not found yet in the company

1 dead and many injured in other company becouse of blast wave

range was arround 1km

abulance late 1 H#Muzaffarpur #Bihar#boilerblast@ShahnawazBJP pic.twitter.com/9jQiD25aLn — Shekhar Singh (@imshekharsingh1) December 26, 2021

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 11:53 AM IST