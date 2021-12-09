Watch Video: Bodies of personnel who died in IAF chopper crash brought to Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital

Bodies of those who died in the military chopper crash were on Thursday brought to Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Bodies of those who died in the military chopper crash brought to Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington in Nilgiris district pic.twitter.com/IaqlYwE3EX — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others perished in an Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor in the Nilgiris in western Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon.

Group Captain Varun Singh, Directing Staff at DSSC, who sustained injuries, is undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington.

The Army personnel who died included Brigadier L S Lidder, Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh (Security Officer to CDS), Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havildar Satpal (all personal security officers to the CDS). The crew members who died were pilot Wing Commander Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep and Junior Wing Officers Pradeep and Das.

Meanwhile, Defence officials on Thursday retrieved the Flight Recorder, more popularly known as 'Black Box', of the ill-fated Indian Air Force helicopter that crashed near here on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 12 others were killed in the incident.

Official sources said the black box was retrieved in the wake of authorities expanding the search area from 300 metres to one km from the accident spot. The black box would provide crucial data on the chain of events leading to the tragedy on the hills on Wednesday.

With Inputs from N. Chithra and PTI

