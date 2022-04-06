Watch video: 'BJP strengthening resolve of Ek Bharat', says PM Modi on party's 42nd foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) foundation day has become even more significant at a time the party has retained power in four states and it has 100 members in the Rajya Sabha -- a first for any party in three decades.

"This year's foundation day has become very important due to 3 reasons. First, we are celebrating 75 years of independence; this is a major occasion for inspiration. Second, rapidly changing global situation; new opportunities are coming up for India continuously," PM Modi said.

"Third, BJP's double engine govt came to power once again in 4 states recently. After 3 decades a party has touched the mark of 100 members in Rajya Sabha," he added.

PM Modi asserted that the BJP is dedicated to "rashtra bhakti" while its rivals stand for "parivar bhakti", and said every BJP member should be proud that the party made it an electoral issue and succeeded in convincing people of the dangers of dynastic politics.

“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kohima, BJP is continuously strengthening the resolve of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," PM Modi said.

Addressing BJP workers on the party's 42nd foundation day, he said the parties dedicated to further family rule have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption and misdeeds of each other even though they may be active in different states.

They did not allow the country's young talent to come up and betrayed them, he said, without naming any party.

PM Modi also asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and states have worked to take welfare schemes to every beneficiary without any discrimination and biases, reflecting the motto of "sabka saath, sabka vikas".

The parties in power earlier practiced vote bank politics in which promises were made to some sections of society while others were ignored, he said, adding that discrimination and corruption were "side effects of this politics."

"Some parties did only vote bank politics for decades. Making promises to only a few, keeping most of the people longing for things, bias and corruption was a side effect of vote bank politics. BJP not only challenged this but also succeeded in making people understand its harm," PM Modi said.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:25 AM IST