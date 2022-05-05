Watch video: ‘BJP instigating people,' says Lalu Prasad Yadav on Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row

RJD president and former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the BJP and the RSS for trying to instigate people on the loudspeaker and Hanuman Chalisa row.

"Bahut Galat. All this is wrong and is aimed at fragmenting the country. Why do you need to go near a mosque? If you want to read Hanuman Chalisa, go to Ram Mandir. This is to irritate people so that they get provoked and there is a riot, unrest. Such a situation is very bad for the country," Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

Lalu Prasad, who was granted bail recently by Ranchi High Court in fodder scam case, was admitted in AIIMS Delhi due to illness. He was discharged on Wednesday afternoon and reached his daughter Misa Bharti's official residence in the national capital.

On a possible alliance with Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Lalu Prasad said that there was no such political scenario appearing before him.

Asked to react on the claim of Tej Pratap Yadav who said that he had secret talks with Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad said: "Tej Pratap is my son and I am the chief of the party so I would take the decision and not him." Lalu Prasad also said that he will go to Patna after one week.

