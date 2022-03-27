Watch video: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar punched by man on back in Bakhtiarpur

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was punched on his back by a man in Watch in Bakhtiarpur. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.
As per the reports, police have taken the man into custody.
@NitishKumar के सुरक्षा में भारी चूक। बख्तियारपुर में युवक ने मारा थप्पड़! pic.twitter.com/joOF5UElQ6— Niranjan Pathak (@pathakniranjan3) March 27, 2022
