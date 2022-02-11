Watch Video: Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita seeks votes for 'chacha' Bhagwant Mann

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita on Friday sought votes for "chacha" Bhagwant Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP's) chief ministeral candidate in Punjab.

"I have come here to seek votes for uncle Bhagwant Mann," Harshita said. "Only AAP has thought about the progress of the children. I too could have gone abroad like my friends, but my father has taught me that I have to contribute to the progress of the country by staying in the country," she added.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita also sought votes for Mann who is contesting from the Dhuri Assembly seat.

The AAP has been campaigning extensively in Punjab, promising the people with the developmental agenda if the party is voted to power in the state.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann has launched his party's digital door-to-door campaign ahead of the state assembly elections.

Mann said under the campaign, which was launched in Amritsar, people can give a call on the number 9882798827 or visit a web portal to ask questions on 11 important issues of Punjab directly from AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

"After giving a missed call, a message from the Aam Aadmi Party will be sent on people's mobiles. People can ask questions on Punjab's important 11 topics, including electricity, women's safety, law and order, agriculture, health, drug trafficking, unemployment," he said.

He along with Kejriwal will answer their questions, Mann said in a statement here. Mann said the people of Punjab were fed up of the "corrupt politics" of traditional parties, hence they want a change now.

He further said the Aam Aadmi Party is the only hope for the people of Punjab for change.

Addressing gatherings at Khemkaran, Patti, Khadur Sahib in Tarn Taran, he said people of Punjab need an honest government.

"Corruption and mafia are the roots of every problem of Punjab. Leaders of traditional parties have looted the state and filled their treasury with public money," he said.

"The common people are becoming poor, but these leaders' wealth is increasing day by day. To save Punjab, we must eradicate corruption from the state and throw out these mafia leaders from power," said Mann as he targeted the rival political parties. "No work can be done in government offices without giving money (bribe). Even after giving money, work isn't be done on time. The AAP will change the entire corrupt system of government offices," he said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal will be visiting Punjab between February 12-18 ahead of the Feb 20 polls.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 08:22 PM IST