Watch Video | Anis Khan death case: Villagers protest in front of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim’s car in Amta

Kolkata: Fresh violence erupted at Howrah’s Amta area after Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim went to meet deceased student Anis Khan’s family.

Amidst ‘Go Back’ slogan by the common people of the area, Hakim was not allowed to enter anywhere near Anis’ house.

According to a local person, there was a local ‘religious’ programme that was going on where Hakim was not ‘invited’.

“It has already been 42 days but no justice has been met. He (Hakim) didn’t come to meet us earlier but suddenly came today when there was a religious programme going on. He was not even invited to the programme. We wanted a CBI probe but nothing happened. In the Birbhum incident CBI was given, but not in Anis' case,” said the local person of the area.

Slamming the TMC government, Anis’ father Saleem Khan said the TMC wanted to ‘buy’ him but he wanted justice and nothing else.

“In Birbhum people were burnt to death. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went there and claimed that those who died were from TMC and offered them jobs and five lakh rupees to each family. This was a deliberate act to make them quiet. But I will not bend down and sell myself to TMC. I just want justice,” said Anis’ father, also adding that he will stick to his demand of a CBI probe.

Amidst demand for a CBI probe, Calcutta High Court on March 13 asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to probe the death of deceased student Anis Khan within a one month.

According to High Court sources, the court had said that until there is any ‘untoward’ incident or emergency only then the time of the probe will be increased or else the probe will have to be completed within a month.

“The probe was supposed to get over within 15 days but no concrete reports have been submitted. The police will only probe the death incident and it is time to prove that police are efficient to probe the matter,” said the High Court sources.

The next hearing of this matter is scheduled on April 18.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 07:30 PM IST