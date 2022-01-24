Watch video: All must work keeping in mind country's wellbeing, says PM Modi after conferring certificates to Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conferred digital certificates to Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using blockchain technology, via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister was interacting with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees virtually. While interacting with the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, PM Modi also called these children inspiration for the whole society.

"You all must work keeping in mind how your work can help the country," the prime minister said while interacting with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients.

Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields -- innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery. Each child has been given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a certificate.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given as recognition to children residing in India, above the age of 5 years and not exceeding 18 years (as on August 31 of respective year) with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in 6 fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery, which deserve recognition.

"This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022. The awardees also take part in the Republic day parade every year. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and a certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners," said the press release by the PMO.

These awards are conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Prime Minister also interacts with these awardees every year.

The children along with their parents and concerned District Magistrate of their respective district would join the event from their district Head Quarters.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 01:01 PM IST