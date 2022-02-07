e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 83,876 new COVID-19 cases, 895 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

Watch Video: Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple offers prayers at Banke Bihari temple ahead of UP elections

Dimple performed 'Dehri Pujan' at the temple.
ANI
Advertisement

Vrindavan: Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, offered prayers at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan district on Sunday.

Watch Video Here:

Later, she performed 'Dehri Pujan' at the temple. She washed the 'dehri' with rose water and applied perfume on it.

After worship, she said to the media, "We have come here to receive the blessings of Thakurji. Samajwadi Party will form a government with a strong majority." Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

UP elections 2022: Muzaffarnagar not stadium for Hindu-Muslim matches, says Rakesh Tikait UP elections 2022: Muzaffarnagar not stadium for Hindu-Muslim matches, says Rakesh Tikait

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
Advertisement