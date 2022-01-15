e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

BJP names 107 candidates for UP polls in first list; 63 of 83 sitting MLAs repeated, 20 dropped: PartyUP Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur City; Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

Watch Video: Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits, says Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on poll alliance

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Lucknow: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday ruled alliance with Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. This comes hours after Aazad confirmed to India Today the alliance between the two parties.

Addressing a press conference, Chandra Shekhar Aazad said he unified the 'Bahujan Samaj' and kept meeting Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for six months. Aazad said he was in Lucknow for two days to meet Akhilesh Yadav.

"Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits in this alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank. He humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj, I tried but the alliance could not happen", he said.

"I had left the responsibility on him [Akhilesh Yadav]. He insulted me by not calling me," Chandra Shekhar Aazad said.

"My people feared that our leader would also join the Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh ji does not need Dalits," Aazad added.

Chandra Shekhar Aazad alleged that Akhilesh Yadav could not understand "social justice" and kept silent on matters related to Dalits.

"After all the discussions, in the end, I felt that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits in this alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank. He humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj, I tried for 1 month 3 days but the alliance could not happen", he said.

The Samajwadi Party allies for the upcoming UP polls include the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Mahan Dal, the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) , the Trinamool Congress and the Janvadi Party (Socialist). The SP and RLD alliance on Thursday released the list of the 29 candidates who will contest election on the SP and the RLD tickets on the assembly seats located in western UP.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

UP Assembly polls 2022: Former ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini join Samajwadi... UP Assembly polls 2022: Former ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini join Samajwadi...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
Advertisement