Watch video: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reminds Pakistan of Malala shooting as foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi comments on India's hijab row

Amid the raging controversy erupted over the Hijab issue in Karnataka, All India Majli-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed Pakistan after it tried to lecture India on girl's education.

Today morning, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that India is depriving Indian Muslim girls from getting education just because they want to attend their classes wearing their religious headgear.

"Depriving Muslim girls of an education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. To deny anyone this fundamental right & terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. World must realise this is part of the Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims", he said in a tweet.

Addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi told the neighbouring nation to mind their own business. Owaisi said that the country which could not protect Malala Yousufzai should not lecture India on girl education.

In a reply to the Pakistani FM, Owaisi said that the Karnataka hijab row was India's internal issue and others should not interfere. "People of Pakistan should worry about their internal conflicts, no need to interfere in our issues," he said.

It is not the first time that Pakistan has sought to express its opinion on India's internal affairs. Indeed Qureshi himself has been known for freely making comments on India's internal matters, especially on Kashmir, at various international forums.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also today said some people are giving "communal colour" to a decision on dress code and discipline of institutions as part of their "conspiracy to defame India's inclusive culture".

With Pakistani ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chaudhary Fawad Hussain wading into the hijab row, criticising India over the issue, Naqvi also shot back saying Pakistan, which is a "jungle of crime and cruelty" for minorities, is preaching India on tolerance and secularism.

The reality is that the socio-educational-religious rights of minorities are being trampled brazenly in Pakistan, Naqvi told.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 07:42 PM IST