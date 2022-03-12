Watch video: Aam Aadmi Party to contest all 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, says Satyendar Jain

After a big victory in the Punjab polls, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest all 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh.

He was talking after the roadshow in Shimla. AAP workers in the leadership of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a roadshow in Shimla.

"AAP will form govt in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections. Health & education systems are in a bad state here," Satyendar Jain was quoted as saying by ANI.

पंजाब जीता, अब हिमाचल की बारी!



हम Himachal Pradesh में सभी 68 seats पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे।



हिमाचल प्रदेश की जनता BJP- Congress की राजनीति से दुखी हो चुकी है, हम काम पर Vote मांगेंगे।



- श्री @SatyendarJain pic.twitter.com/AfEtWNXfdY — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 12, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 04:52 PM IST