Watch video: 'Aaj Hindustan mein dictatorship hai', says Rahul Gandhi; slams govt after being denied entry to Lakhimpur Kheri

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government as well as the centre as many politicians continue to be denied into violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri. His remarks come after a 5-member delegation of the Congress Party led by Gandhi makes plans to meet with the families of the victims.

Violence had erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, with eight people including farmers being killed amid the clashes. Gandhi spoke about the recently amended Land Acquisition Act as well as the three controversial farm laws introduced by the Centre, contending that the situation in the country was deteriorating. "Do not interfere with the democratic process because it is a safety valve," he urged.

While the UP government has denied permission to the Congress delegation in the wake of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code that has been imposed in Lucknow, Gandhi said that an attempt would be made to reach the area. "Aaj Hindustan mein dictatorship hai," he asserted vehemently during a press conference on Wednesday.

As he told the media, three people were now planning to make the trip to Lakhimpur Kheri - since Section 144 would not technically affect a group of three.

Earlier this week, the police had turned away several other politicians, with many including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi being detained for their efforts. Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Varda and 11 others for "disturbing the peace" in the state. Priyanka contends that she has been detained for the last 40 hours without any order or FIR.

Several Chief Ministers and top members of state governments have also been turned away. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was scheduled to go to Lakhimpur Kheri, on Tuesday claimed that he was not being allowed to leave the Lucknow airport. In a similar turn of events, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was also denied entry into the state.



