Watch: UP Police gets active, thrashes Cong youth workers protesting Unnao rape

The Uttar Pradesh Police have thrashed the National Students' Union of India (NUSI) members while they were protesting against the Unnao rape and murder.
The NUSI which is the youth wing of the Indian National Congress were protesting against the visit of Ministers Kamal Rani Varun, Swami Prasad Maurya and MP Sakshi Maharaj to Unnao rape victim's residence.
Pictures and videos of police lathi charging the NSUI and Congress members are going viral on social media:
President of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Ajay Kumar Lallu was also dragged by policemen while the protest.
The 23-year-old rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district yesterday, succumbed to her injuries late night at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Friday.
"She died at 11.40 pm. She suffered a cardiac arrest and doctor tried to resuscitate, but she could not survive," Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burns and Plastic Department, told ANI.
She was allegedly set ablaze while she was on her way to catch an early morning train to Rae Bareli for a court hearing in the rape case which she had filed in March earlier this year.
The five accused, identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore attacked her near a village intersection and set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her.
She suffered 90 per cent burns and was later airlifted to Delhi's Safdurjung hospital for treatment where succumbed to her injuries.
