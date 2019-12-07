Watch: UP Police gets active, thrashes Cong youth workers protesting Unnao rape

The Uttar Pradesh Police have thrashed the National Students' Union of India (NUSI) members while they were protesting against the Unnao rape and murder.

The NUSI which is the youth wing of the Indian National Congress were protesting against the visit of Ministers Kamal Rani Varun, Swami Prasad Maurya and MP Sakshi Maharaj to Unnao rape victim's residence.

Pictures and videos of police lathi charging the NSUI and Congress members are going viral on social media: