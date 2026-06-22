WATCH: Unusual Storm In Thoothukudi Goes Viral; IMD Says It's Not Tornado, Causes Damage Worth Crores

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Thoothukudi: Thunderstorms accompanied by strong updrafts swept across Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district on Sunday, triggering widespread speculation on social media that a tornado had struck the area. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) dismissed the claims, clarifying that no tornado had occurred and that the weather event was linked to intense thunderstorm activity.

The video of the dramatic tornado-like weather phenomenon has gone viral on social media.

IMD explains phenomenon

“The associated convective activity generated localised strong winds, dust lifting, and ‘vigorous updrafts’ near Thoothukudi airport area,” Director of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Chennai, VR Durai said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

He said that the funnel-like feature was most likely associated with the strong updraft beneath a cumulonimbus cloud, which lifted dust and created a rotating or vertically stretched column of air. He also said that it was more likely a “localised convective vortex, dust whirl, or transient funnel cloud”.

Trail of destruction

The tornado-like weather phenomenon left a trail of destruction across homes, roadside infrastructure, a toll plaza and a private theme park.

Residents estimated the damage caused by the storm to be worth several crores of rupees. Initial assessments put losses in the affected residential area at around Rs 2 crore, while damage to the theme park and toll plaza could take the total toll to an estimated Rs 5-6 crore.

Two people reportedly suffered minor injuries. Residents said it was a stroke of luck that no lives were lost, given the severity and destructive force of the storm.