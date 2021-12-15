Watch: Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni caught on camera calling journalists 'chor' when asked about jailed son

Minister of State for Home Affairs of India Ajay Mishra Teni was seen using slang and slamming remarks against reporters. In the video went viral, Ajay Mishra is heard calling journalists "chor (thieves)" under soaring pressure to quit over his jailed son.

Earlier this year, his son Ashish Mishra was accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

In the video, the Minister is seen aggressively approaching the journalist who dared to question about his son, and shouts saying, "Don't ask stupid questions. Dimag kharaab hai kya be (Have you lost your mind?)". Later in the clip he is also seen pouncing on another reporter to snatch away his mic. "Mic band karo be (shut off the mic)," he says.

The video also shows him use an indecent labels to address the reports such as "chor (thieves)". According to reports, the incident took place when the minister was inaugurating an oxygen plant in Lakhimpur Kheri, a day after Minister's visit to his jailed son.

A video, purportedly of MoS Home Ajay Mishra lashing out at journalist has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/hSqyK1RkqN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 15, 2021

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 03:41 PM IST