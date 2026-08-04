WATCH: Udhayanidhi Stalin Shares Emotional Moment With Family Before Leaving With Police

Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was seen sharing an emotional farewell with his family at his Neelangarai residence in Chennai on Tuesday before being escorted by police to Thanjavur for questioning in connection with a case over his alleged remarks during a public meeting.

Videos from the residence showed Udhayanidhi embracing his son, Inba Nidhi, in an emotional moment before leaving home. His wife, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, stood beside him as family members bid him farewell while police escorted him to the waiting convoy.

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Emotional Moments Before Departure

The visuals captured a poignant farewell as Udhayanidhi hugged his son and exchanged a brief goodbye with his wife before stepping out of the residence. Police personnel then escorted the DMK leader to the convoy that departed for Thanjavur.

The emotional scenes unfolded hours after police arrived at his Chennai residence to take him into custody for questioning.

Case Linked To Cauvery Protest Speech

The case relates to Udhayanidhi's speech during a DMK protest in Thanjavur on August 3 over the Cauvery water dispute.

According to the FIR, the controversy erupted after sections of the crowd chanted actor Trisha's name while Udhayanidhi was criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. Police have alleged that his subsequent remarks contained double-entendre and derogatory references, leading to the registration of the case.

Udhayanidhi Denies Allegations

Udhayanidhi has denied making any obscene remarks or mentioning the actor by name, maintaining that the allegations are fabricated. The DMK has accused the ruling TVK government of targeting its leaders for political reasons.

Earlier in the day, the Madras High Court directed that Udhayanidhi Stalin be released on station bail after questioning, after the Tamil Nadu government informed the court that it was not seeking his judicial remand.